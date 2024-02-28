Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 1,919 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $46,631.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,377.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.95.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 4,153.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.
