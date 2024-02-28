Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.