Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded down $1.94 on Wednesday, hitting $141.04. 513,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

