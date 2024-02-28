Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 178.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $969,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 86,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,840 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $132.49 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.44. The company has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

