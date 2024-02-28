Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 718 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 388.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 37.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after buying an additional 3,636,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 65.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,832,000 after buying an additional 3,229,046 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $139,536,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.69. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $75.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

