Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $90.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.37. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX Profile



RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

