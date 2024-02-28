Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires 1,916 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned 0.07% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.70. The stock had a trading volume of 329,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,986. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $97.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.27%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

