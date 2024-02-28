Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires 403 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $997.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,159. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $926.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $858.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,765 shares of company stock worth $12,585,699 in the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $942.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

