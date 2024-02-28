Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Boosts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $171.16. 278,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.51. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $175.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.06 and a 200-day moving average of $152.57.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

