Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Increases Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.48% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LXP. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth about $7,132,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 81,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,445,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 130,673 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXP. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:LXP remained flat at $8.56 during trading hours on Wednesday. 106,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Stories

