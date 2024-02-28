Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Align Technology by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 7.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 29.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Align Technology by 54.6% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $7.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.64. 85,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,175. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

