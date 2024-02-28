Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Invests $1.51 Million in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CF Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

NYSE:CF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.01. The stock had a trading volume of 204,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.20.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

