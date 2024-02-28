Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Lowers Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,688,000 after buying an additional 47,184 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 792,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,714,000 after buying an additional 40,889 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 951.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 206,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,972,000 after buying an additional 186,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 79.0% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 89,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 39,617 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.72. The stock had a trading volume of 457,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,831. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IPG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

