Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Purchases 13,200 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 0.12% of Sun Communities worth $17,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 576,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 24.6% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 62,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $2,515,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.15. The stock had a trading volume of 508,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,717. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $146.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 326.32%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

