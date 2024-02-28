Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Sells 193,400 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 93.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193,400 shares during the quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,787 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.38. The company had a trading volume of 203,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,847. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

