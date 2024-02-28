Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Stock Position Raised by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 244.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 71.3% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VSGX opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66.

About Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.