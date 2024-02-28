Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after buying an additional 3,726,138 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,611,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $239.51. The company had a trading volume of 206,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,565. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $239.68. The stock has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

