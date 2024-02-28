Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Lifted by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. United Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $155.79. The stock had a trading volume of 657,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,555. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $156.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

