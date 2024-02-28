Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.93), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ:PCVX traded down $4.48 on Wednesday, reaching $76.57. 721,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,269. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.93. Vaxcyte has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $82.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $481,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,745.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,857,427. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vaxcyte by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 31,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,452,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,809,000 after acquiring an additional 168,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

