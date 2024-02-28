Veeva Systems (VEEV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Veeva Systems has set its Q4 guidance at approx $1.30 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Veeva Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock opened at $222.84 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The company has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.37 and a 200 day moving average of $197.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,193,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $7,520,033. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.