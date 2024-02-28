Verge Price Up 87.9% Over Last Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 87.9% against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $111.33 million and $41.13 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,807.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.14 or 0.00496926 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.11 or 0.00123135 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00047279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.73 or 0.00222842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00137466 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00038801 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,238 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.