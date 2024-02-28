Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Holdings Decreased by Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lessened its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,827,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,610 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.05% of Vigil Neuroscience worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIGL. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $728,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 6,893.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Vigil Neuroscience from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ:VIGL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. 117,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,452. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

