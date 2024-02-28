Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,066 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Up 0.2 %

HAL stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HAL

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.