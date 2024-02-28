Vinva Investment Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,294 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $1,178,000. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 82.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 690,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 312,767 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,277.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,277.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,743,166.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,054,397 shares of company stock valued at $22,089,882 in the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.63.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

