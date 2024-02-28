Vinva Investment Management Ltd Invests $1.24 Million in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APO. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

APO stock opened at $110.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.10. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $115.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,035,903.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,037,737.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,035,903.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 976,000 shares of company stock worth $108,407,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

