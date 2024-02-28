Vinva Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,421 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 604,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,529,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $137.04 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.57.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,717 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

