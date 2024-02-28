Vistra (NYSE:VST) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $49.33 and last traded at $48.99, with a volume of 331999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 311.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

