Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.07

Vitalhub Corp. (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.07 and last traded at C$5.94, with a volume of 18643 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on VHI. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.
