Vivid Seats (SEAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vivid Seats

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $147,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,225,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 23,586,395 shares of company stock worth $147,180,451 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 309.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,926,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

