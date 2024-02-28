Vivid Seats (SEAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.
Vivid Seats Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. Vivid Seats has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vivid Seats
In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Hoya Topco, Llc sold 23,575,000 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $147,108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,225,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 23,586,395 shares of company stock worth $147,180,451 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 85.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.
Vivid Seats Company Profile
Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.
