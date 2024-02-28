VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. VIZIO had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $502.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIZIO Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VZIO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,853. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.89. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley lowered shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $2,973,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,137,131.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VIZIO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 141,792 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,466,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after purchasing an additional 659,827 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 0.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,300,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 109,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

