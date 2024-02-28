Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $218.22 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $7.77 or 0.00012953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $218.22 million and approximately $16.22 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00015055 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 527,351% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00016240 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001231 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,361.60 or 0.99011444 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.08 or 0.00180272 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008322 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 7.56061758 USD and is up 3.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $16,480,197.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.