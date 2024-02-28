Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.38% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.
View Our Latest Analysis on Warby Parker
Warby Parker Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,650.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,098,000 after buying an additional 43,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after buying an additional 607,352 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,430,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,669,000 after buying an additional 378,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,782,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 499,725 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Warby Parker
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.