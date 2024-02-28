Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.38% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of WRBY traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. 2,225,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,358. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,650.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,223 shares of company stock worth $1,052,700. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,098,000 after buying an additional 43,601 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after buying an additional 607,352 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,430,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,669,000 after buying an additional 378,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,782,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 499,725 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

