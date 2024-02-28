Washington Harbour Partners LP Sells 148,500 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Washington Harbour Partners LP reduced its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,500 shares during the period. OneSpan accounts for approximately 4.8% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSPN. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in OneSpan by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OneSpan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in OneSpan by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 295,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 29,015 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OneSpan by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in OneSpan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OneSpan alerts:

OneSpan Price Performance

Shares of OSPN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 36,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,454. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.85. OneSpan Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.