Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 31015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Wealth Minerals Stock Up 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

