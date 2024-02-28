Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $9.60 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,500,029 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.