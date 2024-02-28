Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 50,348 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,348 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $24,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 654.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 19.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 391.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.66%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

