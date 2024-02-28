Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 18,840 Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP cut its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,840 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned about 0.63% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $22,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $221,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MLTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MLTX opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24.

In other news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $624,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,071 shares in the company, valued at $8,120,332.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $624,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,120,332.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,107,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,497,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,736 shares of company stock worth $9,762,766. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

