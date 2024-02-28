Westover Capital Advisors LLC Buys 28 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.5% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $787.01 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $222.97 and a 52-week high of $823.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $609.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

