Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Position Lifted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 676,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,556 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $20,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,298 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 3.5 %

Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.04. 1,661,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

