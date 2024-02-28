Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WPM. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.42.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $39.49 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550,804 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,675,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,192,000 after acquiring an additional 724,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

