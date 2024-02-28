William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trex in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $195.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TREX. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Trex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $93.04 on Wednesday. Trex has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $101.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Trex by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Trex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Trex by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

