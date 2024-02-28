William Blair Comments on Freshpet, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research note issued on Monday, February 26th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Freshpet from $67.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Freshpet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FRPT

Freshpet Stock Down 1.7 %

Freshpet stock opened at $108.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.59. Freshpet has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $112.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.