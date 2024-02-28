William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for FTI Consulting in a report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for FTI Consulting’s current full-year earnings is $8.19 per share.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FTI Consulting stock opened at $216.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $167.39 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.40 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,112,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110,448 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,307,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,092,000 after purchasing an additional 17,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FTI Consulting by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,151,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,396,000 after buying an additional 242,148 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $576,564.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $576,564.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

