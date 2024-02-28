William Blair Weighs in on Gogo Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Gogo in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Gogo’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gogo’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GOGO. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Gogo Price Performance

GOGO stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. Gogo has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Gogo

In other Gogo news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $885,355.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gogo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gogo by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Gogo by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 442,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after buying an additional 37,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

Further Reading

