Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Hits New 52-Week High at $232.00

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $232.00 and last traded at $230.10, with a volume of 159024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $226.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

