WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.91. 572,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,693. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

