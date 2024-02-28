Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Northcoast Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $339.01 on Monday. Wingstop has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $352.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.28 and a 200-day moving average of $224.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 144.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 37.45%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

