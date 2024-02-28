Wrapped Cardano Price Reaches $0.64 (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $22.53 billion and approximately $29,539.04 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,656,916,044 coins and its circulating supply is 35,476,321,144 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,656,916,043.875 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.62214606 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $27,620.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

