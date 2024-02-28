Wynnefield Capital Inc. Buys 24,955 Shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,595,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,955 shares during the period. Quest Resource comprises approximately 8.8% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned 0.13% of Quest Resource worth $19,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Quest Resource by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Resource by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRHC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $141.82 million, a PE ratio of -17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Quest Resource news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 21,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $140,079.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $56,683.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,998 shares of company stock valued at $51,882. Corporate insiders own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

