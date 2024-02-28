Wynnefield Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Clarus comprises about 0.5% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 125.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.
Clarus Price Performance
NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. 134,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,204. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. Clarus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Clarus Company Profile
Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.
