Wynnefield Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Wynnefield Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Clarus comprises about 0.5% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 125.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarus alerts:

Clarus Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLAR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.65. 134,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,204. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. Clarus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clarus

Clarus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.